Ministry focused on turning blueprints into action in 2026, says Armizan

PETALING JAYA : Domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali said his ministry is focused on ensuring that policies outlined in its blueprints are translated into concrete action in 2026.

In his annual address to ministry officials and agency representatives today, Armizan said the priority this year is delivering tangible benefits for the people.

While 2026 marks the first year of the 13th Malaysia Plan, he said, it is also the fourth year of the Madani government’s administration, making effective implementation critical.

“Our focus must go beyond policy formulation to actions that produce real, visible outcomes that can be seen and felt by the public,” he said.

Armizan said the ministry will continue its four-pronged framework introduced in 2024, centred on enforcement agility, domestic economic growth, consumer advocacy, and easing the cost of living.

He also stressed the importance of strong governance, a resilient local supply chain, and the commercialisation of research and development to strengthen the domestic trade and cost-of-living ecosystem.

Armizan said the Hire Purchase Act was amended last year to improve consumer protection through fairer and more transparent contracts, while balancing the interests of consumers and industry.

This year, the ministry will push reforms in five key areas, including amendments to competition laws to strengthen enforcement against cartels and monopolies, and tighter regulation of direct selling and high-risk investment schemes.

The ministry is also reviewing laws governing digital transactions to improve platform accountability and consumer protection, drafting a “lemon law” to protect buyers of defective vehicles, and exploring a registration system to facilitate business financing and provide lender security.

“These reforms are not just about changing laws or restructuring institutions. They must deliver real benefits and support a healthy, sustainable domestic economy,” he said.