MyCC, FT dept sign LoU to combat bid-rigging cartels

Federal territories department director-general Noridah Abdul Rahim (third from left) and Malaysia Competition Commission chairman Idrus Harun (third from right) after signing the letter of understanding at Kuala Lumpur City Hall. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and federal territories department have signed a letter of understanding (LoU) to strengthen the government’s fight against bid-rigging cartels.

The LoU was signed by federal territories department director-general Noridah Abdul Rahim and MyCC chairman Idrus Harun, witnessed by domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali and federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh in Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh said the LoU covers strategic cooperation in several key areas, including advisory services, preliminary assessment reports on suspected bid-rigging in procurement and periodic training for procurement officers.

“This collaboration involves six agencies under the department, namely Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Putrajaya Corporation, Labuan Corporation, the federal territories land and mines office, Kampong Bharu Development Corporation and the Federal Territories Sports Council,” Bernama reported her as saying at DBKL.

Yeoh said the federal territories department takes the issue of bid-rigging cartels in government procurement seriously and is committed to channelling information on any anti-competitive behaviour to MyCC.

Armizan said MyCC is currently investigating more than 500 companies for various competition law infringements, including bid-rigging.

“From 2022 to 2025, four final decisions have been made on actions taken. This includes a case last year involving a tender at Putrajaya Corporation,” he said.

Armizan expressed confidence that the special unit established to combat bid-rigging, supported by RM5 million in allocation this year, would work more efficiently to dismantle cartels and curb practices that undermine public spending efficiency.

He said since the initiative began last September, MyCC had signed four other LoUs with the finance ministry; health ministry; science, technology and innovation ministry; and the investment, trade and industry ministry.