Set up panel to improve connectivity for disabled, Yeoh urged

The civil society groups said safe and accessible walkways are the foundation of freedom and independent living for the disabled.

PETALING JAYA : Ten civil society groups, the majority representing the disabled, have urged federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh to set up a committee to improve universal access and connectivity in Kuala Lumpur.

The groups said the disabled and elderly people living in Kuala Lumpur often have to grapple with issues concerning the safety, continuity and usability of the pedestrian network in the city.

Citing the formation of five MP-led committees to monitor Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) budget spending, they said a similar committee should be established to tackle accessibility issues faced by the disabled community.

The issues include uneven walkways, missing kerb ramps, inadequate tactile guidance, obstructed pathways, and dead-end walkways that force people into traffic.

“For many disabled and older persons, every journey begins with uncertainty and anxiety. Will the walkway be broken today? Will the kerb ramp be missing? Will the path be blocked? Will the tactile block end abruptly?

“These barriers are not minor inconveniences; they pose safety hazards and endanger lives.

“Safe and accessible walkways are not luxuries; they are the foundation of our freedom and independent living. Inaccessible walkways and pedestrian facilities disable us and shut us out of society,” they said in an open letter to Yeoh.

The groups said the proposed committee could hold accessibility audits from time to time while working with other panels to ensure universal access was factored into city planning and maintenance.

They said improved walkability would encourage walking and public transport use among the general public, thus reducing traffic congestion and even promoting healthier lifestyles.

They also said it would benefit tourism, allowing travellers to get around the city on foot at greater ease.

“We therefore strongly urge Yeoh to heed the concerns of the community and to establish this critically needed ‘walkability, universal access and connectivity committee’ which will strengthen KL’s liveability and safety for all,” they said.

The open letter was issued by Barrier-free Environment and Accessible Transport, Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia, Beautiful Gate Foundation for the Disabled, and Society of the Blind in Malaysia.

It was also endorsed by the Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation, Selangor Cheshire Home, Dual Blessing Bhd, Malaysian Deaf Advocate and Well-Being Organisation, Asia Pacific Network on Accessible Tourism, and Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Permata Warga Istimewa Malaysia.