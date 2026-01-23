Residents’ group urges moratorium on redevelopment projects

The Kuala Lumpur Residents Action for Sustainable Development Association said authorities should halt redevelopment approvals pending a comprehensive review and revision of the city’s urban renewal guidelines.

PETALING JAYA : The government should impose a moratorium on all proposed redevelopment projects following the withdrawal of the Urban Renewal Bill, a residents’ group has said.

In a statement, the Kuala Lumpur Residents Action for Sustainable Development Association (KLRA+SD) noted that numerous redevelopment applications are awaiting decisions.

It warned that given the uncertainties surrounding the bill, assessing applications under existing guidelines is risky as these guidelines lack meaningful safeguards and a fair compensation framework.

KLRA+SD called on the government, the federal territories ministry, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to halt redevelopment approvals and to comprehensively review and revise the city’s urban renewal guidelines.

It said refurbishment should be considered as an alternative, since not all areas with renewal potential require full redevelopment.

The association also welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw the bill, describing it as timely and appropriate given the feedback from the public.

It urged Putrajaya to engage residents’ associations and civil society groups to strengthen the framework and ensure a fair and equitable bill.

“As housing and development policies have far-reaching impacts beyond the current government, we call for a thorough national consultation, inviting input from the public, professional bodies, and academia,” it said.

Earlier today, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet had decided to retract the bill, which will be retabled after improvements.

Asked when the bill will be retabled, Fahmi said the Cabinet will leave it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to draft the new version.

Resistance from both the opposition and some government MPs, including Barisan Nasional and seven PKR lawmakers, had prevented the bill from being passed during the last Dewan Rakyat meeting in August.