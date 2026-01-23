Stakeholder engagement key to strengthening Urban Renewal Bill, says Nga

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said all feedback will be considered for the retabling of the Urban Renewal Bill to ensure comprehensive protection for the original property owners. (Housing and local government ministry pic)

PETALING JAYA : The housing and local government ministry says it will continue to hold engagement sessions with stakeholders to ensure that the Urban Renewal Bill supports an enhanced urban renewal agenda when it is retabled in Parliament.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said the ministry will continue to engage with local residents, academics, elected representatives, and industry experts to ensure that their views are taken into account.

This follows the Cabinet’s decision today to withdraw the tabling of the bill so that it can be refined.

“The bill aims to renew ageing urban neighbourhoods, boost local socio-economic activity, and protect the rights of existing owners.

“All feedback will be considered as the ministry strengthens the bill to ensure comprehensive protection for original property owners,” Nga said in a statement.

He said the bill will be retabled in Parliament in an enhanced format once the improvements are finalised.

Resistance from both the opposition and some government MPs, including Barisan Nasional and seven PKR lawmakers, delayed the tabling of the bill during the last Dewan Rakyat meeting in August.

The bill seeks to improve the wellbeing of residents and promote sustainable urban development in ageing and dilapidated housing areas.

It outlines three types of projects: redevelopment, which involves demolishing and rebuilding housing; regeneration, which focusses on repairing or upgrading worn-out or abandoned buildings; and revitalisation, aimed at enhancing areas without demolition.