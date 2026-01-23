DBKL cuts Ramadan bazaar fees to RM400

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said action will be taken against Ramadan bazaar traders found contravening the rules, including subletting the stalls, and profiteering.

KUALA LUMPUR : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has agreed to reduce the rental rates for Ramadan bazaar stalls to RM400 and to revert to the hybrid management model for the stalls, federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said.

Yeoh said the RM100 reduction applies to all sites in the capital, regardless of whether they are managed by DBKL or by traders’ associations.

“Now that the fees are being reduced, I hope the vendors will also be reasonable when it comes to pricing their food,” she said at a press conference today.

In February last year, Yeoh’s predecessor, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said the fee for DBKL’s Ramadan bazaar stalls was set at a minimum of RM500, which included a RM200 deposit.

Zaliha had described the rate as “reasonable and affordable”, especially for small-scale traders.

Yeoh said DBKL had decided to revert to the hybrid management model for the Ramadan bazaars following a review of last year’s open ballot system.

Under the system, DBKL will manage nine locations with 1,436 stalls, while 32 sites with 2,343 stalls will be overseen by three major traders’ associations.

“A post-mortem found that the open ballot system resulted in many established traders having to operate in locations far away from the city.

“The hybrid system also addresses complaints from associations that could not help their members under the open system,” she said.

Yeoh also announced an insurance scheme to cover the vendors in case of accidents or injuries at the bazaars.

She also said the traders are barred from subletting, buying and selling of stalls, while profiteering is strictly prohibited.

“Action will be taken, including immediate revocation of licence, if any trader were to violate these rules,” she said.