Implement PAC’s recommendations for KL’s development, Yeoh told

KUALA LUMPUR : A government backbencher has called on federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh to consider implementing recommendations by the Public Accounts Committee to ensure the city and surrounding areas are developed holistically.

Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh) told the Dewan Rakyat the PAC had suggested that the government establish a standing committee to look into land affairs, including land ownership and development in the city.

Kok said the PAC had also called on the government to return the chairmanship of the Federal Territory Land Works Committee to the federal territories minister to ensure greater accountability.

She said the PAC also recommended that the chief secretary to the government be made the deputy chairman, with the federal territories department’s director-general, the attorney-general and the Treasury secretary-general or their respective representatives as committee members.

Additionally, this committee should include the Kuala Lumpur mayor and the director-general of the land and mines department.

“I call upon the minister to implement PAC’s recommendations,” Kok said while debating the king’s address in the lower house today.

In August, MPs from Kuala Lumpur backed the PAC’s recommendations to reform governance in the capital’s land development processes, and called for the federal government to give serious attention to the committee’s findings and proposals.