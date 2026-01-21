More exams forcing our kids to grow up faster, says Saifuddin

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the introduction of a new standardised assessment for Year 4 pupils starting this year, and Form 3 students from 2027. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : An opposition MP has questioned the introduction of a new standardised assessment for Year 4 pupils starting this year, saying the increased emphasis on exams is forcing children to grow up more quickly.

Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) said he had been asked whether the Year 4 exam would replace the UPSR exam, which was abolished in 2021.

“Will we go back to becoming a nation of exams? These pupils will see their adulthood expedited because we want them to pass exams.

“Previously, pupils had to prepare (for UPSR) by going to tuition classes from Year 1. Now with this Year 4 exam, (will they need to prepare) from preschool?” he asked while debating the king’s address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the introduction of a new standardised assessment for Year 4 pupils starting this year, and Form 3 students from 2027.

At the primary level, pupils will be tested in four subjects: Bahasa Melayu, English, Science and Mathematics. Form 3 students will sit for the same four subjects, as well as History.

Saifuddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) education bureau head, likewise questioned the government’s formulation of two separate plans for pre-tertiary and tertiary education.

He contrasted this with the single overall plan formulated by the previous PN-led government.

“Why is there no unified mindset? Given the importance of both education plans, I would like to ask the speaker to give more time for both ministries to respond sooner and consecutively, since this is no trivial matter,” he said.