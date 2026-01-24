I’m glad cartels are being exposed, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivering his speech at the launch of the new Hospital Seberang Jaya building. (JohnShen Lee pic)

BUTTERWORTH : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said he is glad that the activities of cartels are finally being exposed, saying that their greed has driven up the cost of living for Malaysians.

Anwar said the country should not depend on cartels for defence, healthcare and public works procurement.

“In the end, our livelihood will be burdened by these cartels, which are imposing exorbitant pricing (for their goods).

“I am glad that this major issue is now being exposed so the public understands how difficult it is to correct such problems,” he said during his speech at the launch of a new block at Hospital Seberang Jaya here today.

Anwar’s remarks come amid an investigation into an alleged army procurement tender cartel, which has led to the arrest of several senior armed forces officers and charges against others.

Among those arrested and charged were former armed forces chief Nizam Jaffar, former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan and his wife. Two other senior officers are set to be charged soon.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had also remanded 17 company directors for involvement in the same cartel.

Anwar said recent cases should not be used as a reason to tarnish the reputation of the entire Malaysian Armed Forces.

“I do not want one or two specific cases to represent the entire armed forces. This country is peaceful because of their sacrifices (in ensuring the country’s security),” he said.

On food products, Anwar said the government previously spent up to RM1.2 billion to stabilise chicken prices.

“In the end, we eliminated the chicken cartel and poultry companies can now sell at reasonable prices.

“We took several measures that were unpopular with some parties, but we saved RM1.2 billion,” the finance minister said in reference to the cost the government had to bear in subsidies before chicken prices were allowed to float, to be determined by supply and demand.