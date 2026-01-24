RM1.14bil Penang LRT projects awarded to Bumiputera contractors

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (centre, clapping) with some of the Bumiputera contractors awarded projects linked to Penang’s Mutiara Line LRT. MRT Corp CEO Zarif Hashim is fourth from right.

BUKIT MERTAJAM : Projects worth more than RM1.14 billion linked to Penang’s Mutiara Line LRT have been awarded to 24 Bumiputera contractors in the first year of construction, MRT Corp said.

The company said the projects were awarded to these contractors in line with its programme to develop the Bumiputera contractors participation.

Under this initiative, 40% of the total project value amounting to RM3.17 billion for the first civil contract awarded for the LRT Mutiara Line has been allocated for Bumiputera participation.

MRT Corp CEO Zarif Hashim said experience on MRT Corp projects is valued in the construction industry and seen as a benchmark for infrastructure delivery.

“Over the years, we have seen strong demand for MRT Corp project experience because it is widely regarded as a national benchmark for infrastructure delivery.

“Being part of our projects signals that a contractor has operated in a highly regulated, performance-driven environment and has met the standards expected of major public infrastructure delivery,” he said after seven contractors received their letters of award from MRT Corp today.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the presentation of the letter of award.

One recipient, Ilya Fasya Nazar, 25, of Insabina Enterprise, said the selection of her company was significant as the industry is a male-dominated field.

“It shows that if you are capable and prepared, you will be trusted, regardless of gender,” she said.

Ifwat Norshaidi of IFW Bina Enterprise, who founded his company in 2021, said he was not sweating over the stricter compliance requirements.

The LRT Mutiara Line marks his first experience on a national-scale rail project, after years of “handling smaller jobs”.

“This project is totally different. The paperwork, the safety rules and the reporting … everything is more structured. At first, it feels tough, but it pushes you to be more organised,“ he said.

Rizan Rejab of Nimbus Engineering, a sole proprietor since 2009 employing 16 Bumiputera workers, said MRT Corp’s standards reset expectations.

“After that, you don’t want to go back to old ways,” he said.

MRT Corp said all successful contractors will undergo a structured onboarding programme covering safety and health compliance, quality control, reporting requirements and contract administration.

It said the contractors must also comply with its governance procedures and performance monitoring frameworks throughout the project lifecycle.

The RM16.8 billion Mutiara Line is expected to span 29.5km overall with 21 stations, linking a reclaimed island near the airport to Komtar, and onward via a cross-channel bridge to Butterworth.