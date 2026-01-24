Perlis MB proposes reinstating ex-PAS assemblymen as independents

Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said Ridzuan Hashim, Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Saad Seman still have a mandate to represent and serve their constituents. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah has proposed that the three former PAS assemblymen whose party membership was terminated should be reinstated as elected representatives, even if they remain as independents.

He said the trio – Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) – still have a mandate to look after their constituents, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“The state government hopes a solution can be found to restore political stability and ensure the welfare of the people is protected,” he said.

He said if this “win-win” approach is adopted the matter can be resolved by the speaker, Rus’sele Eizan.

The three assemblymen can then withdraw their lawsuit against the speaker, he added.

The three former PAS assemblymen had filed a judicial review against Rus’sele at the High Court in Kangar after their seats were declared vacant.

Their seats were declared vacant after PAS terminated their membership following allegations that they had withdrawn support for then-menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Abu Bakar, who is also the state Bersatu chief, said the current uncertainty had affected residents in the three constituencies, particularly in accessing aid and welfare services.

“If this solution cannot be implemented, I will set up a menteri besar service centre in the three constituencies, including Indera Kayangan, bringing the total to four service centres.

“This is to ensure aid and welfare matters can continue without disruption,” he said.