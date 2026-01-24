Restructuring of MA63 committee will be finalised at next meeting, says Fadillah

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said talks concerning an increase in parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak are in progress.

KUCHING : Plans to restructure the technical committee of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council will be finalised at its next meeting soon, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who chairs the committee, said the proposals must be refined following the Dec 16 Cabinet reshuffle as the task now falls to newly appointed Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister Mustapha Sakmud.

“I will present the details at the forthcoming technical meeting.

“He (Mustapha) will first convene the discussions, after which the matter will be elevated to the technical committee.

“Ultimately, it will be presented to the highest-level consultation council within (the council),” he told reporters after officiating the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia National Awards 2025 ceremony.

He was addressing a recent call from Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian for the committee to directly involve the finance minister, the Economic Planning Unit and the public service department.

Fadillah confirmed that discussions on the proposal are under way, with representatives from the finance ministry and EPU already taking part in the committee.

On other MA63-related matters, he noted that talks concerning an increase in parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak remain in progress, as it involves both legal interpretation and the need to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

He said that while there is broad agreement in principle on increasing the number of seats, the outcome depends on the ongoing negotiations.

“Should the increase exceed the 25% threshold, it would require the support of two-thirds of Parliament. That is the main challenge. Further engagements are necessary,” he said.