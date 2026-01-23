Terengganu PH ready to go solo in next general election, says state chief

Terengganu PH chairman Hasbie Muda said any decision to contest on its own will depend on the coalition’s central leadership. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Terengganu Pakatan Harapan is prepared to go solo in the next general election in the event the state’s Umno chapter is given the autonomy to pick its own allies.

Terengganu PH chairman Hasbie Muda said, however, that they would accede to the decision made by the coalition’s central leadership.

“The decision must align with that of the central leadership,” he told FMT.

Hasbie said the PH and Barisan Nasional state chapters were “in a good place”.

“We have no issues working together,” he said.

At the Umno general assembly last week, Nurhisam Johari, a delegate from Terengganu, asked the party leadership to grant the state chapters autonomy to choose their own allies, especially when it comes to working with PAS and DAP.

Umno had previously joined forces with PAS under Muafakat Nasional, the electoral pact forged in 2019 which fell apart after the Islamic party formed Perikatan National.

The party is currently working with DAP, its once bitter rival, in the unity government.

At a special convention organised by Umno Youth earlier this month, the wing’s chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, called for the party to revive its cooperation with PAS to foster Malay unity.

On Jan 17, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party has yet to decide whether it will continue cooperating with PH in the 16th general election.

Umno suffered a total wipeout in Terengganu in the 2023 state election.