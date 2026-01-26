No plans to abolish Auku in its entirety, says minister

Higher education minister Zambry Abd Kadir said the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 has been amended eight times, with the last amendment gazetted two years ago. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The higher education ministry has no plans to abolish the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971, commonly known as Auku, in its entirety.

Higher education minister Zambry Abd Kadir said Auku is the main legal framework used to establish, maintain and administer public universities and related matters.

However, the law has been amended eight times to improve it, including to enhance its governance, with the last amendment gazetted two years ago, the minister said.

“The amendments prove that the ministry is sensitive to changing times and is prepared to review and revise outdated and irrelevant laws and rules,” Zambry said in a written reply.

He was responding to Chow You Hui (PH -Raub), who wanted to know if the ministry had plans to abolish Auku or amend the law to ensure academic freedom, among others.

Auku was established in April 1971 and is partially under the legislative authority of the higher education ministry. The Act provides for the establishment, maintenance and administration of universities and public university colleges.

In 1975, it was amended to give the government full control over universities, particularly in the appointment of vice-chancellors who are tasked with appointing deans, deputy deans and heads of institutes, replacing democratic elections among academics.

Zambry had previously told the Dewan Rakyat that improving sections of Auku was more realistic than abolishing the Act.

He explained that abolishing Auku would result in the creation of new constitutions in each public university, which would take time and disrupt operations.

Last month, the Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) called for a technical committee formed in 2018 to abolish Auku to be revived, saying the controversial law restricts the freedom of university students and called for it to be replaced with a new Act.

In March last year, Pakatan Harapan Youth said it would establish a special committee to continue efforts to push for Auku to be abolished as part of its reform agenda for the higher education system.