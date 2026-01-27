659 commercial vehicle licences, permits suspended, revoked in 2025

Apad revoked three operator licences, 52 vehicle permits and 14 vehicle licences of commercial vehicle firms involved in road accidents last year.

PETALING JAYA : The Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) suspended and revoked a total of 659 operator licences, vehicle permits and vehicle licences last year, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

In a written parliamentary reply, Loke said these actions were taken on commercial vehicle companies linked to road accidents, public complaints and failed safety audits.

He said Apad suspended 61 operator licences, 138 vehicle permits and 139 vehicle licences from commercial vehicle companies involved in road accidents throughout the year.

In the same period, the agency also revoked three operator licences, 52 vehicle permits and 14 vehicle licences over the same issue.

Public complaints also resulted in the suspension of 46 operator licences, 90 vehicle permits and 42 vehicle licences, while four operator licences and nine vehicle permits were revoked.

Loke said the agency suspended a further 61 operator licences over failed safety audits.

He was replying to Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong), who asked for a breakdown on the number of companies whose operator licences and vehicle permits were suspended or revoked by Apad in 2025.