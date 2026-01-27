Outgoing US envoy proud of trade growth

Outgoing US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan believed that the trade deal between US and Malaysia signed in October last year would further strengthen ties between the two countries. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Outgoing US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan says he is extremely proud that trade between Malaysia and his country has grown significantly during his time here.

Kagan said Malaysian exports to the US went up about 14% in the past 11 years.

US exports to Malaysia, meanwhile, went up about 7%, he said.

“I think that this shows the trade relationship (between the two countries) is strong.

“And I think that the ART will strengthen it,” he said, referring to the trade deal between US and Malaysia signed in October last year.

Kagan was speaking to reporters at his farewell reception here.

He has served as envoy since 2023. He has lived more than five years in Malaysia, when taking into account his stint as deputy ambassador from 2014 to 2017.

In December, FMT reported that Kagan will end his tenure in February, and is retiring from the US foreign service.

It is understood that Kagan’s resignation as an envoy follows his decision to accept a position outside of the US government.

Today, Kagan said he would be working for a think tank in Washington.

Commenting further on Malaysia-US ties, Kagan said the two countries have so many things in common, including its diversity.

And while the relationship between the two countries had its ups and downs, “we are incredibly effective when we work together”, he said, citing the Cambodia-Thailand peace agreement as an example.

When asked what he would miss most about Malaysia, Kagan said: “Malaysians”.

“Malaysians have been so welcoming, so kind, so warm.

“There’s such incredible dynamism, such diversity.”