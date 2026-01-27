Real reforms shouldn’t take 2 terms, says Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang also accused the government of selective enforcement when it comes to corruption cases. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang today said that the government did not need two terms to carry out reforms, arguing that meaningful change can be achieved quickly with sincere leadership.

He cited Caliph Umar Abdul Aziz of the Umayyad dynasty, whom the Marang MP said managed to implement wide-ranging reforms in about two years.

“The sincerity to be a model of reform does not need two terms. If it takes two terms, it is not reform but ‘reforkerusi’ (a pun on ‘reform’ and ‘corruption’). Taking turns to get positions.

“After this person, then another person. If comprehensive reforms are not carried out, it will become empty,” he said while debating the king’s royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

A full parliamentary term in Malaysia lasts five terms, meaning two terms would span a decade. The unity government is now in its fourth year, with the next general election due by mid-February 2028.

Hadi said Islam requires leaders to set the right example because government machinery usually follows the direction set by the top leadership.

“But if leaders fail to lead by example, then the damage will spread,” he said.

Hadi also accused the government of practising a “selective law” system, especially in dealing with corruption.

He said the law should punish not only those who receive bribes, but also the givers and middlemen.

“But this is not acted upon. This weakness in legal enforcement causes the government’s ‘umbrella’ to leak.

“Those who support the government are saved, and those who do not support are punished. So the government becomes a protector of corrupt people. If you want to be safe, support the government,” he claimed.