PN Supreme Council meet cancelled, party chiefs to meet instead

PETALING JAYA : The Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council meeting scheduled for Jan 29 has been cancelled, with the heads of PN’s four components set to convene at Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s home instead.

The gathering of the party chiefs is said to be a preliminary meeting to “decide the way forward” before the PN Supreme Council convenes to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor.

Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) president P Punithan said this followed earlier discussions between PAS and Bersatu on the coalition’s future direction.

“Based on the earlier discussions between PAS and Bersatu, Muhyiddin issued a letter to all presidents within PN,” Punithan told FMT.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also confirmed the matter, saying the meeting had been changed to a “PN pre-council” meeting.

Punithan said the PAS-Bersatu meeting saw an agreement being reached on several key matters, such as the proposed amendments to PN’s constitution and leadership structures, including its presidential council and Supreme Council.

He said Muhyiddin, who stepped down as PN chairman on Jan 1, had personally briefed him and Gerakan president Dominic Lau on the discussions.

He said both MIPP and Gerakan supported the agreed direction.

“Gerakan and MIPP have agreed on the way forward on the constitutional amendments, the presidential council and the Supreme Council.”

Punithan added that the much-awaited PN Supreme Council meeting would only be convened after a consensus had been reached among the party presidents.

“Once we have decided on the way forward, then we will call for a PN Supreme Council meeting.”

The PN Supreme Council meeting was slated for this Thursday. Muhyiddin, Azmin Ali and Radzi Jidin were not invited as they had resigned from their posts in the coalition.

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the invitation was only extended to those who still held positions in the coalition.

A leader aligned with Muhyiddin had contended that Muhyiddin should still be invited as he remained the president of a PN component and, by convention, a PN deputy chairman.