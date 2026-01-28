Extradited trio charged with being members of criminal gang

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said the trio were detained after being extradited from India today under arrest warrants issued on Jan 14. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three men were charged in the Sepang sessions court today with being members of an organised criminal gang.

Navindren Raj Cumarason, 38, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, 30, and Sridharan Subramaniam, 30, nodded after the charge against them was read in Tamil by an interpreter before judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

Fuad allowed their case to be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court following their detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

The trio were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code with committing the offence between December 2023 and Sept 11, 2025 at an oil palm plantation in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat.

The prosecution was managed by deputy public prosecutors Shafiq Hasim, V V Suloshani and Lina Hanini Ismail.

Earlier, Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said in a statement the suspects were detained today under arrest warrants issued on Jan 14.

On Monday, Indian news portal NDTV reported that three Malaysian fugitives were deported from the UK after being denied entry, and sent back to Mumbai.

They arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport this morning under tight police supervision after being extradited from India.

The men were alleged to belong to the “Captain Praba” gang.