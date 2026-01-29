138 trafficking victims rescued in nationwide raids, says Bukit Aman

Federal criminal investigation department director M Kumar said a total of 77 raids were carried out nationwide as part of the special operation codenamed Op Pintas Khas. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman says 138 victims of human trafficking, including children, were rescued following nationwide raids carried out under a special operation targeting labour exploitation.

Federal criminal investigation department director M Kumar said those rescued comprised 58 men, 23 women, and 57 minors aged between 12 and 17, including a boy with hearing and speech disabilities.

“The victims comprised various nationalities – eight Malaysians, Filipinos (8), Indonesians (34), Bangladeshis (13), and Myanmar (75),” he said in a statement.

The operation, codenamed Op Pintas Khas, was conducted on Jan 28, involving 14 police contingents and several enforcement agencies.

A total of 77 raids were carried out nationwide, involving 12 locations in the manufacturing sector, 19 in plantations, 41 in services and business premises, and five in other sectors.

Kumar explained that the operation focused on identifying victims of forced labour, particularly in the oil palm plantation, rubber glove manufacturing, and services sectors.

He said the education ministry is monitoring developments concerning the children rescued and will cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure they have access to protection and education.

Kumar said indicators of trafficking and forced labour were identified, including withholding of wages, retention of identity documents, restriction of movement, poor living conditions, and excessive overtime.

Following the raids, 67 people aged between 30 and 69 were arrested, comprising 57 men and 10 women, believed to be employers or supervisors linked to the exploitation.

“Of those arrested, 42 were Malaysians while 25 were foreign nationals,” he said.

All the suspects have been remanded and are being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, as well as offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.