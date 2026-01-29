Open more doors for visually impaired in creative fields, says Fahmi

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil during a town hall session at the Malaysian Association for the Blind in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR : Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil has called for increased efforts to provide more opportunities for people with visual impairment in the creative sector.

Speaking to reporters here, Fahmi noted that many individuals with disabilities – including those who are visually impaired – possess strong creative talents that remain underutilised due to limited platforms and opportunities.

“These talents deserve space not only for self-expression, but also as a sustainable source of income,” he said after a town hall session with representatives from the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB).

Fahmi said the ministry is exploring ways to unlock the potential of visually impaired individuals, including opportunities in the music, hosting, and broadcasting fields.

He said this could be achieved through existing agencies such as the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), which oversees the film and animation sectors, as well as MyCreative Ventures, which provides grants, support, and tailored programmes for musicians with disabilities.

“I was impressed by the professionalism of the visually impaired event host during this town hall session, who confidently navigated scripts using digital Braille technology.

“I am inviting her to become a news anchor on national television.

“This clearly demonstrates that with the right support and exposure, people with visual impairment are capable of excelling as emcees, broadcasters, and performers alongside their peers.”