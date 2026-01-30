Engagements with schools on mandatory BM, History subjects well received, Cabinet told

All schools, including religious, international, and private schools, must now teach Bahasa Melayu and History to Malaysian students. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Engagements with education stakeholders from international and private schools on Bahasa Melayu and History subjects were well received, said government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

He said education minister Fadhlina Sidek told the Cabinet today discussions were held with international schools, tahfiz institutions, and the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong), which raised issues related to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“The education minister said the meeting (held this week) went very well and there was alignment on what the government intends to implement, and this was well received by all parties present,” he told a press conference today.

It was recently announced that all schools in Malaysia, including religious, international, and private schools, must now teach Bahasa Melayu and History to all Malaysian students.

The policy would be implemented during official school hours and applies to all institutions, including those offering the UEC.

Fahmi said the higher education ministry will hold discussions next week with the Malaysian Qualifications Agency to explore pathways for UEC students into public universities.

He also noted that several follow-up actions were already being implemented, including preparations involving about 20,000 teachers for next year’s school session.

“Preparations are already being carried out,” he said.