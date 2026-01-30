JPJ to acquire up to 500 more body cams

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said initial feedback from enforcement officers on the use of body-worn cameras has been positive, although a comprehensive assessment will take another three to four months.

PETALING JAYA : The road transport department (JPJ) plans to acquire another 300 to 500 body-worn cameras (BWCs) to strengthen enforcement and enhance operational transparency nationwide.

JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department currently has 100 BWCs, all of which have been fully deployed by enforcement officers since November last year, Bernama reported.

“We will get more BWCs for our officers in the field. We are in the procurement process, with a proposed addition of between 300 and 500 units,” he told reporters after the launch of the special registration number “FH” series in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2026 in Putrajaya.

Aedy said initial feedback from enforcement officers on the use of BWCs had been positive, although a comprehensive assessment would take another three to four months.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook previously said the initiative was intended to improve enforcement effectiveness and strengthen integrity and transparency in public service delivery. The first phase involved 100 BWCs deployed at JPJ headquarters and state offices, with an allocation of RM2.3 million.

Aedy also said that JPJ was pursuing the comprehensive digitalisation of road law enforcement to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

He said the department was reviewing the entire enforcement ecosystem, including data integration and the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, which enables vehicle checks without requiring vehicles to stop on the road.

On Wednesday, Loke said the transport ministry was looking to move away from traditional roadblocks which often cause heavy traffic, and would instead adopt automated enforcement using ANPR.

He said highway operators such as PLUS had already begun rolling out ANPR systems for toll collection, and that the ministry planned to integrate these systems with the JPJ and MySikap databases.