Govt to review summons discounts for foreign vehicles

KOTA BHARU : The transport ministry will review traffic summons discounts offered to foreign vehicles, including those from Thailand, says minister Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said the discounts for offences like not having an international circulation permit (ICP) for foreign vehicles were granted at the road transport department’s discretion, primarily to encourage vehicle owners to settle summonses within a specified period.

He said the entry of foreign vehicles was common in states along the Malaysia-Thailand border, and at present, drivers who settle their summonses within a stipulated timeframe are eligible for discounts of up to 50%.

“However, if this approach is found to be not as effective as expected, the ministry will review the mechanism specifically for foreign vehicles.

“We will hold further discussions with JPJ to assess the appropriate improvement measures,” he told reporters after launching the Kota Bharu stage bus service transformation programme, BAS.My Kota Bharu, here.

Yesterday, it was reported that more than 1,000 Thai vans are operating at the borders in four states, with vehicle owners capable of earning up to RM30,000 a month transporting passengers.

The vans ferry passengers from southern Thailand to the Klang Valley and even Johor, charging between RM70 and RM150 per passenger, most of whom are restaurant workers.