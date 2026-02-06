Blue-beacon MPV on highway had JPJ approval, say cops

A one-minute dashcam video showed the white MPV manoeuvring between lanes with sirens audible in the background, prompting vehicles to give way.

PETALING JAYA : Police have identified the white MPV seen flashing blue lights on the Maju Expressway, saying the vehicle was being used for official duties by a government ministry.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa said the use of the beacon light had received approval from the road transport department (JPJ).

“Police have identified the MPV and its owner and will have the vehicle brought in for inspection soon,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Zamzuri said police were tracking down a white MPV seen in a video circulating on social media, which showed the vehicle flashing blue lights while weaving through traffic on the Maju Expressway during the evening rush hour.

He said the action depicted in the video was believed to constitute an offence under the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, which restricts the installation of flashing warning lights to authorised emergency vehicles.

He also said the incident could potentially fall under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which deals with the impersonation of a public officer.

The one-minute dashcam video showed the MPV manoeuvring between lanes with sirens audible in the background, prompting vehicles to give way.