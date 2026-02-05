Cops tracking down MPV that used blue lights on MEX highway

A one-minute dashcam video showed the vehicle weaving through traffic with sirens blaring in the background.

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down a white MPV seen in a video circulated on social media showing the vehicle flashing blue lights while weaving through traffic on the Maju Expressway yesterday evening.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Zamzuri Isa urged members of the public with information on the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“Witnesses with relevant information are requested to come forward and assist by contacting the Tun HS Lee traffic police station at 03-2071 9999 or any nearby police station,” he said in a statement.

Zamzuri said no reports were received on the incident, and that the authorities could not identify the vehicle’s registration number through the video.

“A check of the public comments section did not reveal any information related to the vehicle’s registration number,” he said.

He said the action depicted in the video was believed to constitute an offence under the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, which prohibits the installation of flashing warning lights on vehicles other than authorised emergency vehicles.

He said the action could also be an offence under Section 170 of the Penal Code which deals with the impersonation of a public officer.

