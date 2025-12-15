Crash on Jalan Kuchai Lama leaves motorcyclist dead

Screenshots of the viral video showing the motorcycle negotiating a bend and then colliding with a car travelling from Sri Petaling towards Jalan Klang Lama.

PETALING JAYA : A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Jalan Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur traffic police chief Zamzuri Isa said.

Zamzuri said the crash, captured in a video that went viral on social media, occurred at around 12.30am on Dec 8 and involved a motorcycle and a car travelling from Sri Petaling towards Jalan Klang Lama.

“Preliminary investigations found that the motorcyclist collided with the car while negotiating a bend,” he said in a statement.

“As a result of the accident, the victim sustained severe head injuries and was treated at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz.”

Zamzuri said the case was initially investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for careless or negligent driving) and later reclassified under Section 41(1) (causing death by reckless or dangerous driving) after the victim’s death on Dec 9.

He also said police had recorded statements from the motorist, who filed a police report on the same day.

The case papers are being completed for submission to the deputy public prosecutor.

Zamzuri urged witnesses, including the owner of the dashcam footage, to come forward to assist in the investigation.