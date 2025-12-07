139 foreigners detained in anti-vice raids in KL

Immigration department enforcement division director Basri Othman (standing, right) said investigations would be conducted to determine whether the activities at all the premises were being carried out by a single syndicate. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An anti-vice operation by the immigration department today resulted in the arrest of 139 foreigners at 13 premises in Kuala Lumpur.

The department’s enforcement division director Basri Othman said the raids were carried out at premises allegedly linked to prostitution and other immoral activities, Bernama reported.

He added that the operation, which began at 11.30am, targeted areas frequented by tourists and foreigners, namely Jalan Petaling, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Pudu.

He said 205 people were screened, resulting in the arrest of 139 foreigners for immigration offences and 20 Malaysians believed to be acting as ‘captains’ or caretakers of the premises.

“The foreigners arrested comprised 27 men and 112 women, aged between 20 and 65. They are from Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka,” he told reporters after the operation.

According to Basri, the establishments allegedly offered sexual services starting from RM60 per session, with the women working on-site.

He said investigations revealed the premises operated round the clock in two shifts, from 6am to 6pm and continuing until the next day, allowing customers to walk in without prior booking.

“We also found that some of these premises had been illegally modified to have partitions. We will forward this information to the relevant local authority for further enforcement action,” he said.

Basri said investigations would be conducted to determine whether the activities at all the premises were being carried out by a single syndicate.

He added that all foreign detainees were taken to the KLIA, Beranang and Semenyih immigration depots for documentation and further action.