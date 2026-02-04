Why FT minister must revive Plaza Rakyat

From Boo Jia Cher

For nearly three decades, a concrete skeleton has haunted the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Plaza Rakyat is no longer just an eyesore or a stalled private development. It is a multi-acre urban failure: highly visible, central, and increasingly indefensible.

While we celebrate Merdeka 118 as a new symbol of national ambition, promote the historic charm of Petaling Street, and market the neon sheen of Bukit Bintang to the world, this abandoned megasite sits squarely between them like a black hole. It interrupts pedestrian movement, kills street life, and radiates neglect along the entire Pudu corridor.

With the launch of Visit Malaysia 2026, Plaza Rakyat is no longer a footnote in planning discourse. It is a national embarrassment, one that thousands of people are forced to navigate daily.

Tourists leaving Plaza Rakyat LRT step straight into Jalan Pudu, a road built for fast cars, not human beings. On the walk to GMBB and nearby hotels, the sidewalk simply ends; after dark, it isn’t even lit. Dark, dangerous, hostile: this is the welcome we offer visitors to our capital.

Hospital staff, office workers, students and residents have simply normalised the danger, noise, and heat because the city has given them no alternative.

A masterclass in urban hostility

The problem with Plaza Rakyat is not just its infamous flooded basement or rusting rebar. It is its scale and position.

This site physically severs two of KL’s most important districts: the historic core of Petaling Street and the commercial gravity of Bukit Bintang. On a map, the link is obvious. On foot, it becomes a punishment, one I’ve repeatedly watched unwitting tourists endure.

Pedestrians are funnelled onto the crumbling edges of Jalan Pudu, a textbook “stroad” (a hybrid of street and road designed for cars, hostile to pedestrians): wide lanes, fast traffic, no shade, zero regard for human comfort, and guaranteed congestion during peak hours.

The walk is short in distance but extreme in experience: exhaust fumes, relentless noise, and heat amplified by bare asphalt and concrete. A 200m journey can feel punishing because it is hostile by design.

Beside Plaza Rakyat, Pudu Sentral, once the city’s primary transport interchange, has collapsed into near irrelevance. Despite its strategic location and proximity to Tung Shin Hospital, GMBB, and key districts, it offers no reason to stay, no sense of place, and no civic dignity.

Plaza Rakyat’s long decay has pulled the surrounding precinct down with it: historic shophouses along Jalan Pudu now face low foot traffic and fading street life, creating a dead zone in what should be one of the city’s most active urban seams.

Stop waiting for the market

Plaza Rakyat’s history is well known: launched in the 1990s with grand ambitions, derailed by financial crises, passed between developers, and trapped in legal and financial limbo ever since.

The lesson is clear: waiting for another private developer to “unlock value” has failed repeatedly.

What this site requires is not another mall, nor another luxury condominium sealed off from the street. It requires decisive, state-led intervention with a public purpose.

The cure: Dataran Seni and Ilmu Negara

As I argued previously in 2024, Plaza Rakyat should be reclaimed as civic infrastructure. The most transformative move would be to relocate Malaysia’s three major cultural institutions, namely the Istana Budaya, Balai Seni Negara and the National Library, into a single, integrated cultural quarter on this site.

Currently, these institutions are isolated along Jalan Tun Razak, separated by a wide road and car-centric planning that makes spontaneous visits difficult without a car. As a result, they remain under-visited despite their national importance.

Placing them at Plaza Rakyat would immediately:

Activate the hub: The LRT and MRT interchange would become a true cultural centre, rather than a transit node with nothing beside it. Dataran Seni and Ilmu Negara would link seamlessly with nearby anchors like Merdeka 118, the Textile Museum, GMBB, the restored Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, Central Market, Zhongshan Building, the Islamic Arts Museum, and other independent art spaces.

Repair the city fabric: The void would be replaced with a dense, walkable, shaded civic district that stitches Petaling Street to Bukit Bintang.

Humanise Jalan Pudu: Traffic calming, wider pavements, trees and active frontages would turn a hostile corridor into a street people can actually inhabit. Cities from Seoul to Bilbao have used cultural anchors to regenerate dead zones successfully and permanently.

A direct appeal to minister Hannah Yeoh

YB Hannah Yeoh, as federal territories minister, you have inherited many urban problems, and to your credit, you have been actively addressing issues from protecting green spaces to improving accountability at DBKL.

But Plaza Rakyat remains the clearest test of political will.

We do not need cosmetic fixes or more closed-door updates on stalled negotiations. We need leadership that recognises when the market has failed, and the state must act.

KL cannot claim to be a “city for the people” while its central spine remains a 30-year wasteland. Plaza Rakyat is not just land; it is a moral test.

Break the deadlock. Reclaim the site for Malaysian arts, culture and civic life. Revive Plaza Rakyat and give us back our city.

Boo Jia Cher is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.