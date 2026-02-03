Ti pushes for rational debate on KL mayoral elections

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker said mature societies must be willing to study reforms carefully, debate them rationally, and implement protective mechanisms where necessary. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker has dismissed Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi’s claim that mayoral elections in Kuala Lumpur would be influenced by the city’s criminal underworld.

Ti said in a statement that such speculation should not dominate public discourse, adding that mature societies must be willing to study reforms carefully, debate them rationally, and implement protective mechanisms where necessary.

“Kuala Lumpur is not a fictional city plagued by lawlessness, nor is Malaysia a society incapable of maintaining order and governance,” said the former deputy unity minister.

“To suggest that electing a mayor would automatically invite chaos or criminal domination underestimates both our institutions and the maturity of Malaysian society.”

Ti said while concerns raised by some politicians might stem from legitimate anxieties, such arguments should not be used to justify resisting democratic progress.

He said challenges in implementing mayoral elections should be addressed through strong institutional safeguards, transparent legal frameworks, and proactive regulatory measures – not by retreating from reform out of fear.

Puad yesterday said he had security concerns if Kuala Lumpur were to hold mayoral elections and stressed that Umno needed to oppose the proposal, similar to how it thwarted plans to introduce the Urban Renewal Bill and calls to restore local council elections.

Stating that Kuala Lumpur hosts numerous entertainment venues, massage parlours, and other “morally questionable” activities, Puad questioned whether criminals would have undue influence on the election.

“Not only will this election be influenced by political parties and racial sentiments, but it also holds the potential to be manipulated by cartels and gangs,” he said.

“Imagine if gangs use their funds and networks to back certain candidates. The mayor’s office would no longer be independent.”

He called on his party to set up a special secretariat to present a counter-response to the proposal for a mayoral election in the capital.

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh yesterday said her office was conducting a feasibility study on holding a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh noted that the current administrative set-up is already overcomplicated, with the capital simultaneously overseen by a mayor, MPs, and advisers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

In an apparent jab at critics, she later asked why some quarters “feared” research, saying that precise data and reliable facts were critical in making the right decision.