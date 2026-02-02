What’s so scary about research, says Hannah

Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said she had instructed her office to conduct a feasibility study on holding a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA : Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh today asked why some quarters “feared” research, after several Umno leaders voiced opposition to a study on the feasibility of holding a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur.

Yeoh said that precise data and reliable facts were critical for making accurate and convincing decisions.

“Weighing the pros and cons enables us to make careful decisions, saving time and energy by avoiding work that brings no benefit and preventing mistakes.

“Therefore, never be afraid of research. Indeed, wisdom is a vital quality in leaders who bear the responsibility of guiding their people,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said she gained this insight at law school, where she learned to understand the strengths and weaknesses of policies.

While Yeoh did not name any individuals, her remarks came after Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi called on his party to set up a special secretariat to present a counter-response to the proposal for a mayoral election in the capital.

Puad said his party must oppose the proposal, citing concerns over gangsters in Kuala Lumpur using their money and networks to support certain candidates if such elections were to take place.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh also voiced opposition to the proposed election.

He said his party needed to oppose the proposal, just like how it thwarted plans to introduce the Urban Renewal Bill and calls to restore local council elections.

Yeoh said yesterday that she had instructed her office to conduct a feasibility study on holding a mayoral election for Kuala Lumpur, a move which she said would be more practical than electing multiple city councillors through local council polls.

She said the current administrative set-up was already overcomplicated, with the capital simultaneously overseen by a mayor, MPs and advisers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall.