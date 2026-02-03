IIUM, not DAP, conducting study on KL mayoral election, says Hannah

Minister Hannah Yeoh said it is too early to comment further on the study being conducted by IIUM, which is still at the initial stage. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh has clarified that the feasibility study being conducted on the proposed Kuala Lumpur mayoral election is being undertaken by International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

She said the study had been underway since December 2025, when Dr Zaliha Mustafa was heading the ministry.

She also said it was too early to comment any further on the study, which is still at the initial stage.

“This study is not being conducted by DAP. It is being carried out by IIUM, whose research I trust to be of high quality, and I do not yet have the results,” she said after the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the federal territories department and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at Menara Seri Wilayah here today.

“Once we review the study and determine what can and cannot be done, we will prepare a paper to inform the Cabinet whether the federal territories department should amend the law (to pave the way for mayoral elections) or not.”

Earlier today, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the proposal for mayoral elections should not be politicised, noting that former Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin had backed the move and that PKR MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had also supported the democratisation of Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Yeoh yesterday questioned the “fear” that some quarters had over the review process, which she said was crucial to ensure that policies are formulated based on accurate facts and data.