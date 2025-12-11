Govt reviewing Destitute Persons Act to tackle KL’s homeless problem

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the Destitute Persons Act is being examined in detail to determine the appropriate provisions and which agency is responsible.

PETALING JAYA : The government is reviewing the Destitute Persons Act 1977 to find a more comprehensive solution to the homeless problem in Kuala Lumpur, says federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the Act is being reviewed by several agencies, including the women, family and community development ministry (KPWKM).

Zaliha said homelessness in Kuala Lumpur remained a persistent issue involving repeat cases and new individuals and as such, it required a more holistic, multi-agency approach.

“The social welfare department (JKM) and KPWKM are looking into the Destitute Persons Act, which I understand is being examined in detail to determine the appropriate provisions and which agency is responsible under it,” Bernama reported her as saying in Kuala Lumpur.

Zaliha said homeless rescue operations usually involved JKM, the National Anti-Drugs Agency, National Security Council, home ministry and the police.

She said as many as 400 homeless people might be encountered in a single operation, comprising people from various backgrounds including asylum seekers and those with mental illness.

Zaliha said Kuala Lumpur currently has three temporary shelters, including one in Taman Tunku, which provide sleeping space and meals and allow NGOs to channel aid.

Separately, she said Kuala Lumpur is expected to experience increased rainfall intensity of up to 120 millimetres per hour (mm/h) at several locations.

“The normal rate is 80 mm/h, but rainfall recently reached 116 mm/h, and we expect it may rise to 120 mm/h, which could potentially trigger flooding,” she said.

Zaliha said the government had made early preparations for flash floods, including identifying 15 flood hotspots in Kuala Lumpur.

“We have implemented several measures, including installing alert sirens that will activate when water levels reach a certain point. We will issue early warnings to residents so that they can take appropriate action,” she said.