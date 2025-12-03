KL police deny abusing power in Chow Kit raid

Police arrested 208 people during a raid on a health club in Chow Kit last Friday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur police have denied claims that it abused its power or deliberately delayed the release of those arrested during a recent raid on a health club in Chow Kit, which was suspected of hosting immoral activities.

KL police chief Fadil Marsus said the large number of lawyers involved in the remand application and the time-consuming documentation contributed to the remand hearings extending into the night, Buletin TV3 reported.

He said the raid began at 8pm last Friday, and the initial procedures at the scene and at the district police headquarters took a substantial amount of time, with the official police reports only completed by 12pm last Saturday.

“The period alleged to be a delay was actually a critical process that could not be avoided. After the investigation papers were completed at 1pm, we needed to enter the remand application data into the system from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

“The remand application was then brought before the magistrate at 6pm. If calculated from the time of the initial arrest, we were still within the lawful 24-hour period.

“The proceedings began at 6pm, involving a large number of detainees and 14 lawyers. The remand hearing continued into the night before concluding.

“Therefore, the allegation that detainees were held for more than 24 hours or that the police abused their power is completely untrue,” he said.

Fadil stressed that police required time to complete certain procedures before releasing detainees, even after remand or bail was granted.

He also said guarantors were required for bail matters, which added to the delay in releasing the detainees.

Last Sunday, Fadil said the magistrate rejected the remand application for 171 people arrested during last Friday’s raid as it was submitted late.

The 171 were among 208 people arrested during the raid on the health club. Police said they confiscated condoms and other items believed to have been used for immoral purposes.

Responding to claims of preferential treatment granted to VIPs and business operators after the raid, Fadil maintained that the police treated all detainees equally.

He also denied allegations that the cops deliberately revealed detainees’ identities, affecting their careers.

He said police investigations were confidential, and any official information released only related to general case facts without disclosing specific personal details.

“The issue of denying individual rights does not arise, as we carry out our duties according to the constitution to safeguard public safety,” he said.

“So far, the police are still in the process of completing investigations and gathering intelligence before deciding on any charges.”