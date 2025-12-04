Flash floods in several parts of KL

Several major roads in the city centre were heavily congested after heavy rain caused flash floods in parts of Kuala Lumpur today.

PETALING JAYA : Several areas in Kuala Lumpur were hit by flash floods this evening after heavy rain since late afternoon, with social media users sharing videos and photographs showing several parts of the city centre inundated by rising floodwaters.

Among the locations highlighted were around Bulatan Pahang, Jalan Tun Razak and near the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, while several major roads in the city centre were heavily congested, reported Bernama.

Social media users reported floodwaters reaching waist level, slowing traffic and leaving many drivers stranded on the roads.

Several videos and photos showed strong currents with water overflowing from nearby drainage systems.

Other parts of the city centre were also affected after the Klang river reportedly burst its banks, flooding nearby riverside routes and low-lying areas.

Flash floods were also reported in Petaling Jaya, Bangsar, Gombak, Batu Caves, and Kajang.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) previously said 370 personnel were monitoring 15 flood-prone hotspots across the city following weather alerts issued by the authorities.