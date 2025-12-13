Fadillah orders thorough probe into power plant accident

A rescue team at work after a crane collapsed at the Tanjung Bin power plant near Pontian, Johor. (JBPM pic)

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the deadly crane collapse and fire today at the Tanjung Bin power plant near Kukup, Pontian, Johor.

Fadillah, who is also energy transition and water transformation minister, urged the occupational safety and health department and police to cooperate with the Energy Commission and relevant technical agencies to determine the cause of the incident.

Fadillah said there should be no compromise, with appropriate action to be taken against any negligence, breach of standard operating procedures or safety lapses.

“I have instructed the plant management and all contractors involved to provide investigators with their full cooperation. They have also been told to ensure strict compliance with all safety procedures, equipment maintenance and risk management to avert similar tragedies,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

A crane used to haul coal at the plant run by Malakoff Corporation Berhad collapsed at 1pm, killing the two workers and injuring three others. The company later said an internal investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.