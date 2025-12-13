Mont Kiara condo management ordered to submit safety compliance report

Firefighting efforts at Tiffani Kiara condominium, where a man died on Wednesday, were hampered by a malfunctioning fire prevention system.

PETALING JAYA : The management of a condominium in Mont Kiara has been asked to submit a full report on its compliance with basic safety requirements following a fire that claimed the life of a man.

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said there would be no compromise if the Tiffani Kiara condominium’s management was found to have been negligent or careless and failed to carry out its responsibilities to ensure safety.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has sent a letter to the building’s management to obtain a report regarding the incident, including aspects of compliance with basic safety requirements.

“Action can be taken under the relevant act if any violations under existing legal provisions are found,” she told FMT.

Zaliha said although the Strata Management Act 2013 (Act 757) falls outside her ministry’s jurisdiction, DBKL had been told to provide feedback regarding the act, particularly to strengthen enforcement measures and review the severity of penalties.

“I have been informed that Act 757, under the purview of the housing and local government ministry, is currently being reviewed,” she said.

“Regardless of the legal framework, the primary responsibility remains with the building’s management to ensure the safety and well-being of residents is always a priority.”

On Thursday, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok called on DBKL to step up efforts to ensure fire prevention systems in buildings across the city are properly maintained.

Kok, who is also DAP vice-chairman, said the local authority must instruct developers, joint management bodies and management corporations to submit fire safety compliance reports regularly.

She made the call in the wake of a fire on the 26th floor of the Tiffani Kiara condominium on Wednesday night that left a man dead.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said efforts to put out the blaze and carry out rescue operations were hampered by the building’s malfunctioning fire prevention system.

The department said firefighters had to rely on two portable pumps and a fire engine pump to channel water to the affected floor.