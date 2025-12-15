Terengganu orders monsoon safety alert, bans swimming and camping

Terengganu is expecting an influx of visitors during the school holidays. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Terengganu has banned swimming in the sea and at waterfalls in view of the northeast monsoon.

Tourism, culture, environment and climate change committee chairman Razali Idris issued this order as such activities pose risks to the public and visitors, Bernama reported.

Hotels and tourism operators near the sea have been instructed to brief guests and show safety videos about monsoon-related dangers ahead of the school holidays starting next week.

“We understand visitor numbers will be high during the school break. Therefore, we are reminding the public to avoid swimming in the sea and camping at waterfalls due to sudden life-threatening water surges.

“For the islands, we’ll let the marine department decide whether tourists can access specific locations,” he said after launching the 2026 Terengganu calendar of events in Kuala Nerus today. Present was state tourism director Hilman Hajijan.

Razali said Terengganu welcomed 8.5 million tourists between January and November, exceeding its six million target, with 7.2 million being domestic visitors.

He expects the number of foreign tourists to increase by 30% next year.