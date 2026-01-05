Terengganu exco Razali Idris fined RM2,000 for sedition

Bersatu’s Razali Idris was charged with sedition for remarks uttered during a by-election event at Padang Astaka Chukai in Kemaman, Terengganu, on Nov 10, 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR : The sessions court here today fined Bersatu leader Razali Idris RM2,000 for making seditious statements three years ago.

Judge Norma Ismail convicted Razali after ruling that he had failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case in his defence.

She also ordered him to serve a three-month jail sentence if he failed to pay the fine.

Razali, the Kijal assemblyman, was charged with one count of sedition for remarks uttered during a by-election event at Padang Astaka Chukai in Kemaman, Terengganu, on Nov 10, 2023.

He questioned the difference in treatment received by deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, after Zahid was conditionally discharged of 47 corruption charges.

Syed Saddiq was acquitted of his criminal breach of trust and money laundering cases last year.

During mitigation, lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud urged the court to only impose a fine on Razali.

He said that the video showing Razali uttering the seditious statements was deleted shortly after being posted online.

“The remarks did not cause any ‘adverse’ impact to the public or anyone who heard it,” Awang Armadajaya added.

He also said that Razali would be disqualified as an assemblyman if the court imposed a fine of more than RM2,000 or handed him a jail sentence of over a year.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham meanwhile urged the court to impose a jail sentence on Razali, saying a fine was “insufficient”.