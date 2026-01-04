PN chair not limited to any party, says Bersatu leader

Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Yadzil Yaakub today said the decision to choose the new PN chairman rests solely with the PN Supreme Council, not with any one component party. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu Supreme Council member says the post of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman is not limited to any single party.

This comes after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS would assume leadership of PN after Muhyiddin Yassin announced his resignation.

Dr Yadzil Yaakub said the chairmanship is open to leaders from all PN parties, including Bersatu, and is not tied to party rank or position.

The Melaka opposition leader said the decision to choose Muhyiddin’s successor rests solely with the PN Supreme Council, not with any one component party.

Stating that Muhyiddin’s resignation did not constitute a transfer of power to any component party, Yadzil noted that Muhyiddin’s replacement must be chosen based on merit and collective support.

“The chairman must command majority support from the top leadership, possess credibility and be able to lead the coalition into the 16th general election,” he said in a statement.

Yadzil said all component parties, including PAS, must accept the outcome if their candidates fail to secure majority support.

He also said that Bersatu must be prepared to accept a collective decision on the matter, even if the leader chosen is not from the party.

Beyond merely filling a vacancy, the new chairman must unite all PN components, bridge leadership rifts, and resolve internal disputes, he added.

Yadzil said the coalition’s interests and public trust must take precedence over personal ambitions or party hierarchy.