After Akmal’s call, will it be Umno out, Bersatu in?

In politics, anything can happen. And maybe that is what Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh hopes for, in pushing for Umno to quit the unity government and work with PAS.

Akmal’s demand cannot be dismissed as mere rhetoric.

It is a clear message: Umno needs to return to its original struggle of protecting the dignity of Islam and the Malays, which he claims is being compromised.

In his fiery speech at Umno Youth’s special convention on Saturday, Akmal asked: “Do we want to remain in a government that fails to respect Islam and the Malay Rulers?”

It was a question that was both controversial and divisive. Some praised him for being courageous, others saw it as an attempt to destabilise the government.

It is a question that is worth pondering.

Is there any truth to the claim that the unity government has disrespected Islam? If so, then how is it that the 2026 Budget set aside some RM2.6 billion to fortify efforts to propagate the faith?

The allocation doesn’t just look good on paper. The funds will go towards community religious schools, better known as “Sekolah Pondok” and tahfizs to ensure religious education is strengthened.

Of the RM2.6 billion, some RM150 million would go to repairing the infrastructure at these schools, including replacing obsolete learning tools at 300 registered “Sekolah Pondoks”, and 160 unregistered ones.

With such a huge allocation, it is almost impossible to deny the government’s efforts in safeguarding Islam.

To accuse the government of disrespecting Islam all because of an isolated controversy is unfair, especially when those at the centre of the controversy have been dragged to court.

Will Umno benefit or lose out?

From a political perspective, Akmal’s call for the party to quit the unity government leaves a lot of room for speculation: Is Umno prepared to give up power for a temporary political alliance?

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan once said: “There is no benefit in becoming the opposition, not even a sen.” Although Ahmad Maslan said this in June last year, it is a thought worth revisiting.

By quitting the unity government, Umno would lose its power to draw up policies and the opportunity to help the people. There is also a risk that the party would become more irrelevant in the opposition.

At present, eight Barisan Nasional MPs are helming ministries, of whom seven are from Umno. This puts them in pole position to make an impact on the Malay community.

For example, the rural and regional development ministry allows Umno to help those in rural areas. And that is actual power, not symbolic.

If such a strategic ministry is held by another party, will Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi be able to serve the Malay community? The answer is a definite “no”.

Likewise, Akmal may not have the same pull to help develop rural areas in Melaka if he is not part of the government.

If Umno and BN do indeed leave the government, the power the party has now will go to PKR, Amanah, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Bersatu joins Madani?

The public should not be too surprised if Bersatu is invited to join the government and its leaders given strategic portfolios. After all, in politics, nothing is impossible.

The opportunity to join the government before the next general election is an offer no party can refuse, including Bersatu, which has its own issues with PAS, its Perikatan Nasional ally.

The recent Perlis political crisis led to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin resigning as PN chairman.

It is clear, however, that PAS would not join the government. The enthusiasm to revive Muafakat Nasional sees alliances with parties other than Umno take a back seat.

With PAS having the lion share of seats in the opposition bloc at the Dewan Rakyat with 43, the voices of Umno’s 25 MPs would be drowned out.

And when it comes to seat distribution, PAS would still have the upper hand in an electoral pact with Umno, as both parties regularly contest the same seats.

Such a dynamic could also see Akmal, the Jasin Umno chief, step aside for Zulkifli Ismail, the deputy PAS Dewan Ulama chief and current Jasin MP.

This would see Akmal having to be content with remaining in the Melaka state assembly instead of becoming a parliamentarian, thereby limiting his potential at the national level.

These are implications that would definitely be reviewed at the party’s general assembly on Jan 14-17, before a decision is made at the Supreme Council.

Every step brings about huge risks, and every decision has the potential to alter the political landscape.

The question to be asked is clear and pressing: is Umno prepared to gamble its strategic power and political influence to pander to Akmal’s demand? Or would it be wiser to remain in the unity government and continue championing Malay and Muslim interests?

The writer is the editor of FMT’s Malay News Desk.

This article represents the writer’s opinion and does not necessarily reflect FMT’s position.