Mas Ermieyati’s exit signals challenge to Bersatu leadership, says analyst

PETALING JAYA : Mas Ermieyati Samsudin’s resignation as chief of the Masjid Tanah Bersatu division yesterday is an open signal she is no longer concerned about disciplinary action, said an analyst.

The Masjid Tanah MP came under scrutiny after attending a post-dismissal gathering in support of former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin last Saturday.

Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said the Wanita Bersatu chief no longer fears being sacked, just like other leaders who supported Hamzah, including former Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah.

“She wants to signal that she has completely lost confidence in Muhyiddin (Yassin) and to see whether Bersatu will dare to take the same action against her as it did with other leaders.

Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk.

“Her decision shows that she doesn’t care whether she is dismissed or not,” said the Universiti Sains Malaysia academic.

Yesterday, after Mas Ermieyati announced her resignation as chief of Bersatu’s Masjid Tanah division, all committee members of the division, including leaders of all wings and branch chiefs, also stepped down, citing a loss of confidence in Muhyiddin Yassin.

Commenting further, Azeem said the announcement highlights growing divisions within Bersatu, though it does not necessarily cripple Muhyiddin’s support base entirely.

“This situation actually opens the door for the president’s camp to restructure the party with leaders who genuinely support the current leadership,” he added.

Tawfik Yaakub from Universiti Malaya also said Mas Ermieyati’s move aims to add pressure on Muhyiddin to step down amid the prolonged internal crisis affecting the party.

Tawfik Yaakub.

“The options now are either for Muhyiddin to resign or to call an emergency general meeting.

“That’s the only way to ensure Bersatu remains active in the national political arena,” he said, not ruling out the possibility that Mas Ermieyati could join Hamzah’s allies to form a new political platform ahead of the 16th general election.

Earlier today, it was reported that Hamzah and 16 MPs backing him are expected to join a new political party — their “new home” — next week.