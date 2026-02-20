Upcoming DAP congress just a PR exercise, says Urimai’s Ramasamy

Urimai chairman P Ramasamy said the planned DAP congress was merely to reassure the party’s grassroots that the leadership is taking tangible steps to address outstanding issues.

PETALING JAYA : Former DAP deputy chairman P Ramasamy has dismissed the party’s upcoming July 12 congress as a “public relations exercise”, saying it will not pressure the government to implement reforms.

Ramasamy, who now chairs Urimai, questioned the purpose of holding the congress if its outcome would not affect DAP’s position in the federal and state governments.

“I suppose the congress is meant to reassure the party’s grassroots that the leadership is taking tangible steps to address outstanding issues.

“Unfortunately, it may not have any impact on the government, even if the congress results in the resignation of DAP’s elected representatives from their government positions.

“The government knows very well that DAP will remain on its side, regardless of the congress’s outcome. There will be no pressure on its part to change or attempt to introduce reforms.

“My question is simple and straightforward: why then hold the congress?” he asked in a statement.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said delegates at the congress would vote on whether party leaders should resign as ministers, deputy ministers, state and local executive councillors and GLC appointees.

Loke said the congress would serve as an internal “referendum” following the party’s drubbing in the Sabah polls.

He stressed that, regardless of the outcome, the party’s MPs would continue backing the government until the next general election and would not join any attempts to form a “backdoor government”.