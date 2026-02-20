Hamzah, 16 MPs to join new party next week?

Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin was among 17 Bersatu leaders sacked from the party last week.

PETALING JAYA : Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin and 16 MPs backing him are expected to join a new political party — their “new home” — next week.

Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hassan said that, in addition to the MPs involved, the new political platform would also include Bersatu division chiefs who have already declared their support for the Larut MP.

“The information I’ve received is the same — that Hamzah will announce his ‘new home’ in the near future, God willing next week.

“I will also join this new home together with other MPs,” he said, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Azahari was among several MPs and leaders sacked by Bersatu alongside Hamzah last week.

Hamzah claimed that he had the backing of 18 out of 25 MPs from Bersatu following his expulsion from the party.

At the “Reset” gathering on Feb 14, Hamzah, in his direction moving forward, said all options remained open to him, including forming a new party or joining “an old party in a new house”.

He also dismissed speculation that he was planning to join or take over Berjasa and that he would consider joining PAS or Umno only if he had the support to do so.

Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Yunus Nurdin said Hamzah would take over a smaller party to expand his influence ahead of the next general election.

“The ‘new home’ refers to an existing party that he will take over.

“He has hinted at the party but has not disclosed its name. God willing, it will be announced soon, as it cannot be delayed,” he said.

Yunus added that Hamzah is not interested in joining a major party as his strategy is to lead a party himself in order to fully demonstrate his capabilities.

He said he supports the move as it would allow Hamzah to emerge as the principal leader of the new party and showcase his leadership.

Former Kepala Batas Bersatu division chief Khaliq Mehtab Ishaq said he would remain loyal to Hamzah regardless of where the leader goes.

“Bersatu will certainly feel the impact. When a party strays from its founding principles, leaders who are aware of this should leave and join Hamzah,” he added.