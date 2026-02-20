PAS focused on PN’s continuity, says Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said representatives from both Hamzah Zainudin’s and Muhyiddin Yassin’s camps had met him to discuss the political situation.

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party’s main priority is maintaining Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) stability and continuity, despite reports that former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin will join another political party.

“That’s up to him. The important thing is that PAS believes PN must be preserved. If we want to govern the country, we must involve everyone,” he said at a press conference in Marang, Terengganu, today.

Hadi was commenting on reports that opposition leader Hamzah, who was sacked from Bersatu on Feb 13, is expected to move into his “new house” next week with 16 MPs backing him.

Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hassan said the new political platform would also include Bersatu division chiefs who have declared their support for Hamzah, the Larut MP.

At the “Reset” gathering on Feb 14, Hamzah said all options remained open, including forming a new party or joining “an old party in a new house”.

Former Bersatu Supreme Council member Yunus Nurdin said Hamzah is not interested in joining a major party and instead wants to lead one to demonstrate his capabilities.

PN will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to choose a new chairman, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on Jan 1.

PN deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan claimed that component parties, including Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party, had agreed for PAS to lead the coalition.

Hadi said representatives from both Hamzah’s and Muhyiddin’s camps had met him to discuss the political situation.

“They presented their respective arguments. I listened to both sides because we want to resolve the matter,” he said.