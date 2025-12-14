30 homes destroyed in late-night blaze at Tawau water village

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby areas, saving about 300 other houses in Kampung Sri Aman, Tawau. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Thirty wooden homes at a water village in Tawau, Sabah, were destroyed in a major fire that broke out late last night.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident, Astro Awani reported.

The Sabah fire and rescue department said it received an emergency call at 11.23pm, with the first fire engine arriving at the scene in Kampung Sri Aman about nine minutes later.

Operations commander Suheizan Sahak said they deployed portable pumps and a relay system from fire engines and tankers to ensure adequate water supply throughout the operation.

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby areas, saving about 300 other houses in the surrounding vicinity.

The fire was fully brought under control at 12.44am and the operation concluded at 3.10am.