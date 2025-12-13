Sabah polls show strong ‘Sabah for Sabahans’ sentiment, says Saifuddin

PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail noted that Sabahans’ focus on local parties reflected their desire for a state government that can work closely with the federal government. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The recent Sabah state election has highlighted the strong preference of Sabahans for local parties that reflect their unique identity and interests, Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

Saifuddin, speaking after officiating a back-to-school programme in Kulim, Kedah, explained that a detailed analysis of the election results by polling channel – not just by district – clearly showed that Sabahans want parties that represent local interests first and foremost.

“The most important thing we have learnt is that Sabahans prioritise local parties … ‘Sabah for Sabahans’. That is fact number one,” Bernama reported him as saying.

“Because this sentiment is strong, the biggest beneficiaries are two parties, namely Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan. That is clear.”

Saifuddin noted that Sabahans’ focus on local parties reflects their desire for a state government that can work closely with the federal government while preserving Sabah’s autonomy and identity.

The Sabah polls saw PH only winning one seat through PKR and losing two traditional seats. DAP lost all the eight seats it contested, while Amanah’s sole candidate was also defeated.

GRS won 29 seats in the state polls, eight short of a simple majority, while Warisan snagged 25.

PH’s sole assemblyman, Jamawi Jaafar of PKR, was later appointed by Hajiji to the state’s agriculture, fisheries and food industry portfolio.