Hadi’s divisive views undermine PAS among non-Muslims, says analyst

A political analyst says PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s inconsistent stance or ‘flip-flop’ approach could undermine the party’s prospects of gaining non-Muslim support. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Analysts have dismissed a PAS leader’s claim that the Islamic party is back on the radar of non-Muslim voters, noting that statements by party president Abdul Hadi Awang have hindered the party’s appeal among its non-traditional base.

Sunway University political analyst Wong Chin Huat said Hadi’s divisive remarks – labelling non-Muslims as infidels (kafir) and accusing them of being the root of corruption – prevented the community from appreciating the party’s appeal.

Wong Chin Huat.

Citing the Islamic party’s electoral track record, he said there was a high probability of PAS winning non-Muslim votes outside its strongholds of Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as gaining opportunities to govern Sabah.

However, he added, Hadi’s inconsistent stance or “flip-flop” approach could undermine these prospects.

“Every Chinese New Year, Hadi wears traditional Chinese attire and publicises his Chinese in-laws. Outside of CNY, he speaks about the ‘infidel’ threat to Muslims or portrays non-Muslims as a source of corruption.

“Unfortunately, ordinary non-Muslims cannot appreciate PAS’s appeal,” he said.

Wong was commenting on a claim by PAS central committee member Nik Abduh Nik Aziz that the Islamic party was back on the radar of non-Muslim voters, unlike DAP, which suffered a wipeout in the recent Sabah state election.

PAS made history by clinching its first elected seat, in Karambunai, won by Aliakbar Gulasan. However, DAP saw all eight of its candidates defeated, losing six former stronghold seats and ending up without representation in the state legislative assembly.

Wong said one reason for DAP’s poor performance in Sabah was that Chinese voters there viewed Warisan as a local alternative that resonated with local sentiments.

“Chinese votes may shift but they won’t completely disappear. That is why DAP leaders are anxious and have promised to accelerate reforms within six months,” he said.

Lau Zhe Wei.

Lau Zhe Wei from the International Islamic University (UIA) said it is unlikely that non-Muslim voters, particularly the Chinese, would swing to PAS as claimed by Nik Abduh. He said that in Sabah, voters can choose Warisan, but in Peninsular Malaysia, disappointed DAP supporters have few alternatives.

“Current indicators show they are not ready to turn to MCA or Gerakan,” he said.

He added that many may simply abstain from voting in GE16, noting: “In Sabah, there is a choice – Warisan. In the peninsula, there isn’t. So, abstaining from voting for DAP is the only option.”