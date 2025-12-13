DAP’s political weight not enough to push UEC, says Ramasamy

Former Penang DAP deputy chairman P Ramasamy said the DAP did not speak up for UEC while in government for the past three years.

PEATLING JAYA : Former Penang DAP deputy chief P Ramasamy has hit back at the party for its failure to pressure the government to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) qualification by independent Chinese schools despite having five ministers and 40 MPs.

The former Penang deputy chief minister said the party could not be seen as the champion of UEC anymore, as the party did not speak up for recognition of the certificate having been part of the government for the past three years.

He said in a statement that DAP, with 40 parliamentary seats and five ministerial posts, “could not exercise its political weight in pressuring the government to recognise the UEC”.

Recognition of the Chinese-medium UEC for entry into universities and the public services is a long-standing DAP aim. The UEC is accepted only in Sarawak for entrance to state-run universities.

The UEC issue was revived earlier this week when DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming said party officials would meet the prime minister to discuss recognition of the UEC. It drew criticism from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who said there was no need to consider a certificate that was not in line with the national education policy.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he has no issue with proposals to uplift other languages, so long as their advocates remember that the mastery of Bahasa Melayu comes first.

“This is Malaysia. Bahasa Melayu is our official language, and anyone seeking to advocate for other languages must remember Bahasa Melayu has to be upheld as the language of knowledge, mastered by all Malaysians,” he said.

Ramasamy, who now leads Urimai, said Anwar had indirectly rejected the DAP’s push for recognition, therefore putting an end to DAP’s quest. He said Anwar was unlikely to recognise the UEC as it would drive away Malay support from Pakatan Harapan (PH).