What Rafizi actually said about UEC

In one of my WhatsApp groups, someone shared a screenshot with the title “Rafizi Ramli: Malaysia Must Recognise UEC – Mandarin Will Overtake English as the World’s Global Language.”

After seeing the screenshot, I went straight to Rafizi Ramli’s Yang Berhenti Menteri podcast and listened to his response to questions posed by the two moderators on whether he supports the UEC. Rafizi did not give a direct yes-or-no answer.

Instead, he delivered a lengthy discussion on the future of education, the historical background of Malay and Chinese vernacular schools, and the importance of nation-building through Bahasa Malaysia and the importance of a single national history narrative for our children.

When the question was put to him, Rafizi first emphasised, in no uncertain terms, that Mandarin may become the world’s lingua franca within the next decade. I have no disagreement with him on that point.

He also added that he himself intends to focus on learning the language for his future in business and politics. However, he went further to say that Mandarin would replace English – an assertion I find somewhat incredulous and on which I differ.

Rafizi then clarified that the UEC has become a form of political “dopamine” for political parties, used to create a bogeyman during elections in order to garner votes.

I have made similar observations in my own writings and on my YouTube channel, noting that Chinese-based parties seek easy support from non-Malays, while Umno or PAS appeal to Malay voters by championing Bahasa Melayu and decrying vernacular schools.

As usual, it is likely a few Chinese professors will be showcased to support the Malay position; I predict this will happen soon.

Next, Rafizi explained the historical origins of vernacular schools and the differences between SMJK and SRJK schools, as well as Chinese private schools.

He spent considerable time painstakingly outlining this history and the political realities of managing existing structures while shaping the future for the purpose of nation-building.

The most important point Rafizi made, in my view, was his clear support for nation-building through a thorough mastery of Bahasa Melayu and a single national history narrative for all children, in order to ensure unity and patriotism.

He stated that the UEC must recognise these two elements, and that the federal government must also acknowledge the inevitability of Malaysia becoming a trilingual nation. Only then, he argued, could the issue of UEC recognition be laid to rest.

On this point, I agree with Rafizi completely, and I have said so in both my article and podcast. The UEC is a contentious issue not only because of political parties with vested interests, but also because social media has amplified it into a major point of division in the midst of our efforts to unite the country and promote peaceful coexistence.

Media outlets do the public no service by sensationalising a position that Rafizi clearly did not take, even when repeatedly prompted and pressed by his young moderators. Malaysians should watch the Yang Berhenti Menteri podcast and judge for themselves, rather than reacting hastily or “shooting from the hip”.

While I have significant disagreements with Rafizi and what I see as his “crusade” against his own party, on the matter of the UEC as discussed in the podcast, I am in full agreement with him. His statements were professional, responsible, academic in nature, and well structured. I would readily recommend him for an associate professorship at any academic institution.

To me, the UEC is an important institution. If it can accept the Bahasa Melayu curriculum and a single, rewritten history textbook that honours all communities and their contributions, then the UEC should be allowed to remain and be fully supported.

History and Bahasa Melayu could then become the bridge between our two education streams. That is my position and my hope – so that we can finally put an end to voices like Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh on this matter.

